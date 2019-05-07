McIntyre says he is the man to manage Dundee next season despite relegation

Devastated Jim McIntyre has accepted full responsibility for Dundee’s plunge to the Championship.

However, the Dark Blues boss insists he is the man to lead the club back up to the Premiership next season.

Saturday’s 1-0 Dens Park defeat against Hamilton – the 10th in a row – confirmed relegation with two games to go in the campaign.

There were boos, chants for the manager to be sacked and angry scenes in the directors’ box as the team succumbed to a fate that’s looked inevitable for months now was confirmed.

And Jim admitted the fans’ fury was justified.

“We’ve not been good enough, it’s a simple as that,” was his stark summing up.

“We’ve only scored 28 goals, we’ve conceded way too many. At this level you’ve got to score 40-plus goals in the Premiership and you’ve got to be roughly about minus 20 if you want a chance of staying up.”

After taking over when Neil McCann was sacked in October, Jim used the January transfer window to rebuild his team.

That didn’t work and, while he’s not hiding from that, he remains firm in his belief that was something he had to try.

“I felt I had to change it. I stand by that. I felt there wasn’t enough in the dressing-room to get us out of the situation,” he added.

“The ones that I’ve brought in haven’t done the job, it’s simple. I’ve not done the job.

“It was my choice to do that but it had to be done and we’ve just not had the consistency levels there to get us on a bit of momentum and positive results.

“Consistency levels have been key. It’s bitten us hard.”

And he had no complaints about the fans’ reaction on Saturday, believing it was justified.

“I understand it, I totally understand it. The bottom line is they’ve just watched their team get relegated and we’ve not offered enough to win the game.

“I don’t know any support that would be clapping us off the park, we’ve just not been good enough. Me being at the helm, I take full responsibility for that.”

Jim does, though, believe that given time to rebuild over the summer, he can put things right.

“I am absolutely determined. It’s my responsibility to get them back up.

“Until told otherwise that’s what I’ll be planning.”