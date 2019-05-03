McIntyre puts plans for next season on hold as he battles to keep Dundee in Premiership

Jim McIntyre has put plans for next season on hold as he battles to keep Dundee in the Premiership.

While he’s faced a struggle against relegation since his first day in the job back in October, Jim has also been working on long-term plans.

That’s seen Queen of the South winger Josh Todd fixed up on a pre-contract agreement for next term and Stephen Wright arrive to take charge of youth development.

Other things that have been in the pipeline, however, have been put on the back burner and the focus at Dens is Saturday’s clash with Hamilton.

If that game is lost, depending on St Mirren’s result against Motherwell, Dundee’s fate could be confirmed.

Jim said: “We’ve been concentrating all our efforts into trying to make sure we stay in the league. The whole focus at the moment has been on that.

“We are still in the league at the moment and, although it is now out of our hands, we must make sure we do our bit.”

Although the lengthy statement issued by the club’s owners on Tuesday failed to mention him by name, Jim does expect to be in charge for what is almost certain to be an attempt to get out of the Championship next season.

So far, however, there has been no confirmation of that from American owner Tim Keyes or locally-based managing director John Nelms.

All they have indicated is there will be the usual end-of-season review of the entire playing side.

Meanwhile, the club have called for a big home support against Accies and St Mirren in a fortnight.

“We need as many supporters as possible inside the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park to roar the team to the points in these vital matches,” said a statement.