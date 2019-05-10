Dundee full-back Nathan Ralph to return for ‘dead rubber’ at Livingston

Dundee will have full-back Nathan Ralph back for today’s “dead rubber” at Livingston.

The defender missed last week’s relegation-confirming defeat against Hamilton at Dens Park because of a knock he suffered in the 4-3 loss down at Motherwell a week earlier.

The 26-year-old had resumed training by the end of last week and only just missed making the Accies clash and he will be back in his usual place on the left-side of the defence for the trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Despite the season ending in failure, Ralph has been one of the on-field successes since joining up from English non-league outfit Woking last summer.

Midfielder Paul McGowan also missed out last week but he, too, will return to the squad after previously being a doubt.

While there is nothing to play for in terms of league position today, boss Jim McIntyre will be demanding his players give their all.

But should the Dark Blues lose again they will have slumped to an unwanted worst-ever record of top division defeats in a row.

The previous unwanted sequence was set way back in the 1898/99 season.

Having only taken a travelling support of around 300 to Fir Park a fortnight ago when mathematically at least there was still a chance of reaching survival, with all hope now gone, Dundee fans in the crowd at Livingston could be few and far between.

The club do, however, have tickets for the away section on sale from the shop at Dens Park.

They are priced at £24 for adults, £16 for 16-18 year-olds and £10 for U/16s.

Tickets will also be available at the stadium.