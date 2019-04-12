McGill’s new owner plans to create business centre at firm’s Dundee headquarters

The new owner of Dundee building contractor McGill plans to create a business centre at its Harrison Road headquarters.

There are 10 offices available to rent, suitable for firms of up to eight people.

Graeme Carling, who purchased McGill from administration through his Catalus Energy Investments Limited, said: “We want to create a real community of businesses.

“Before it went into administration, the company worked with a huge amount of local firms and we want a place that facilitates and helps people get together.

“There’s a huge amount of space. We’ve brought our team into a smaller space so they can be together to get things moving.”

All the offices come fully furnished with high-speed internet, reception services and free parking.

The McGill boardroom and meeting rooms are available to hire by the hour.