McGill Homes to be relaunched as new owner sets out plans for Dundee firm

The new owner of Dundee-based firm McGill want to revive McGill Homes and has set out plans to specialise in the conversion of existing commercial properties into residential units.

Chief executive Graeme Carling, from Broughty Ferry, who runs Catalus Energy Investments, bought the struggling firm after it plunged into administration earlier this year.

He said: “McGill has a fantastic reputation as a quality contractor, which was one of the main reasons we acquired the company. I understand the private rented sector in Scotland and also the high demand for quality residential accommodation.

“Whilst most builders opt to focus on new build property, we understand the need for different types of accommodation and will focus primarily on conversion projects which we have been doing for the last 10 years throughout Scotland.

“To drive the business forward we always planned on doing more property development work and McGill Homes will become the group’s development company with McGill operating as the main contractor on any future developments.

“We are looking at sites at the moment, and should progress at least one in the next few days.”

McGill chairman Syd Fudge said: “In the few short weeks since acquiring McGill our board of directors have worked quickly to push the business forward.

“McGill Homes will allow the company to broaden its scope and move into what will be a lucrative market for us.

“The launch of McGill Homes connects property development with a quality contractor and positions us to take advantage of the opportunities that currently exist around the country.”

For more information please visit www.mcgill.co.uk