McGill: Dundee building firm strengthens management team with new finance director

Dundee building and construction contractor McGill has recruited a new director as the business continues to grow.

McGill has made several appointments in recent months as a result of significant growth in the business.

The most recent is Sharon Craig, joining as director of finance to support the continued rapid growth of the business.

She joins recently recruited commercial director, Douglas Smith, who has been in position since April.

Ms Craig has previously held the same position with global aquaculture technology company, Ace Aquatec.

The director has previously held a number of financial and commercial roles within established local companies Insights and YoYo Games.

McGill managing director Errol Lawrie says: “Sharon is not only an experienced financial director, her commercial insight and understanding will support our team as we continue to win more complex and challenging contracts throughout Scotland.”

McGill already has several large public sector and commercial contracts extending throughout 2021 and beyond.

The firm continues to win new, large-scale projects as the lockdown period comes to an end.

McGill owner United Capital recently opened offices in London and UAE.