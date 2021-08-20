McGill: Dundee firm adds 65 staff with major acquisition

Dundee building services firm McGill has announced the acquisition of Falkirk-based McDougall Group.

The purchase is the latest in a string of deals achieved by McGill after its purchase from administration in February 2019.

Facilities management firm The McDougall Group has operated for 50 years and specialises in serving housing associations. It delivers services to more than 20,000 households and tenants.

The multi-million turnover company has three offices in the Central Belt and 65 employees.

McGill boss hails McDougall Group deal

McGill managing director Errol Lawrie said the deal will expand its geographic coverage and service provision.

He said: “Today is a great day, not just McGill, but also The McDougall Group, as we combine to strengthen our position as one of the top contractors in Scotland.

“To complete this acquisition is incredible and demonstrates our ambitions for the company.

“I want to thank the team at United Capital, our parent company, for providing support to get this deal done.

“We have demonstrated fast, but sustainable growth over the past 12 months and continue to win work across the country.

“This acquisition is strategic in that it adds to our existing broad scope of services and extends our geographic reach.”

Acquisition plans for Dundee group

Graeme Carling, the chief executive of McGill’s owner United Capital, has previously outlined his ambitions to acquire other construction and building services firms.

In October, he said he wanted to acquire businesses with a collective turnover of £500 million.

After acquiring McGill in February 2019, his group bought Angus-based Alliance Electrical, which later merged with McGill.

It also made a lockdown acquisition of Glasgow-based central heating firm Saltire Facilities Management.

McGill has successfully won several multi-million pound contracts. These include a £10.8m deal with a consortium of housing associations this week.

Mr Carling said: “This is a great step for McGill, who have continued their steady growth over the past 18 months.

“United Capital are committed to support our group companies and we are proud to help Errol and his team complete the acquisition of such a quality business.”

David Robbie, managing director of The McDougall Group, said the deal will support the future of the business.

“McGill is a well-respected name in the industry,” he said.

“Joining McGill will support the future of our team and allow us to continue offering exceptional service.”