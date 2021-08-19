Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

McGill: Dundee building services firm hails major £11m contract win

By Gavin Harper
August 19, 2021, 3:07 pm
McGill's office on Harrison Road, Dundee.
Dundee building services firm McGill has won a four-year contract worth nearly £11 million.

The firm has been awarded a £10.8m kitchen and bathroom replacement framework contract with a consortium of housing associations in the north east of Scotland.

The contract, a joint procurement effort of Angus, Castlehill, Langstane and Osprey Housing Associations, will see McGill complete a programme of kitchen and bathroom replacement works over the next four years.

The deal is the latest in a series of contract wins with housing associations for the Dundee firm.

‘I am excited to get started’

The contract extends the relationship that McGill – which also has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow – has with both the Castlehill and Langstane housing associations.

McGill managing director Errol Lawrie said the contract award continued a “great year” for the Dundee firm.

He said: “Our teams are highly experienced in this type of work and I am excited to get started and deliver great work for the four housing associations involved.”

McGill has experienced strong growth since it was bought from administration.

McGill managing director Errol Lawrie.

The firm’s commercial director Douglas Smith said the whole firm should be proud of the multi-million pound deal.

The firm plans to add to its workforce to support the new contract.

Mr Smith said they would “look to the local talent pool” to fill new positions.

He said: “I am delighted to have been awarded this contract and give full credit to our team.

“From our estimating and business development team, through to the operatives who continue to build our reputation in the industry, everyone should be proud of this.

“We are looking forward to extending our long-standing relationships with the housing associations and continuing the growth of the business.”

McGill secures Falkirk Council deal

Meanwhile, the firm has also been awarded a £900,000 contract from Falkirk Council.

The contract will see McGill’s trades division refurbish hundreds of void properties owned by the local authority.

Mr Lawrie said; “McGill is enjoying a period of sustainable growth, and we’re extremely pleased to be adding another new client to our portfolio.

“Our reputation as a trusted partner to public sector bodies is cemented.

“We can be sure that this is an important factor in many of our recent successful contract awards.”

Mr Smith said the deal with Falkirk Council was “a testament” to the firm’s reputation.

He said: “We know that few Scottish contractors can match our breadth of services.

We always knew there would be a post-pandemic boom in the construction industry.

“We are perfectly poised to capitalise on the growing need for refurbishment specialists with a genuine all-trades offering.”