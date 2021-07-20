McGill Buses: Owners Easdale brothers invest over £10 million into ‘declining’ Xplore Dundee

The owners of a Dundee bus firm have invested more than £10 million into the recently-acquired Xplore Dundee.

In December last year, Greenock-based McGill’s Buses acquired Xplore Dundee, which was previously owned by National Express.

McGill’s was founded in 2001 and is owned by Sandy and James Easdale, who have been Rangers FC shareholders since 2013.

Plans to grow the business

They have made a multi-million pound investments in the business.