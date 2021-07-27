Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
From buildings to Bitcoin: Dundee firm McGill accepts cryptocurrency payments

By Maria Gran
July 27, 2021, 4:41 pm
McGill's director of finance Sharon Craig and commercial director Douglas Smith holding the logo of cryptocurrency Bitcoin.
Dundee building and construction services contractor McGill will now accept cryptocurrency as payment for services delivered.

The company has partnered with payment gateway provider CoinGate to accept payment in over 50 different crypto coins.

These include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin.

McGill is one of the first building services companies in the UK to accept cryptocurrency payments.

This announcement follows McGill’s appointment of Sharon Craig to the board in the role of director of finance.

Ms Craig says: “Our decision to accept cryptocurrency was an easy and obvious one.

“Many consumers now hold this form of currency, so we will accept it as payment.

“We expect interest from the domestic or private market, though I don’t believe it will be too long before local authorities and other public sector organisations start to explore crypto as a payment option.”

McGill was bought from administration two years ago and has won several housing and local authority contracts continuing its recovery.

McGill modernise with cryptocurrency

It is estimated that there are over 20,000 businesses around the world where cryptocurrency is an accepted form of payment.

The Financial Conduct Authority recently announced that approximately 2.3 million people in the UK hold cryptocurrency, and they expect this to rise by around 400,000 over the year.

McGill’s office on Harrison Road, Dundee.

Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, there are under 1,000 businesses accepting the currency in the UK.

McGill commercial director Douglas Smith says: “There is a lot of cryptocurrency in the UK, but hardly anywhere to spend it; why wouldn’t people want to pay for their new boiler, or the installation of an new alarm, with cryptocurrency?

“Accepting cryptocurrency is just one of the ways that we are modernising the business to secure long-term future success.

“We have grown this business quickly, by being bold and pushing boundaries, and we continue to look for the next new thing.”

The price of Bitcoin rose from £21,000 to more than £28,000 per coin on Monday.

The surge follows an announcement from Amazon revealing it was hiring an expert in the field.