McGhee backing Dundee to get over cup loss in time for ICT clash and Dundee derby

Defender Jordan McGhee says Dundee need to put Sunday’s cup “sucker-punch” behind them and concentrate on a big couple of weeks in their league campaign.

The Dark Blues were minutes away from a fine Betfred Cup victory over Aberdeen at Dens Park at the weekend only for Andrew Considine to strike in stoppage time.

The Dons then went on to book their place in the quarter-finals through Sam Cosgrove’s extra-time winner.

© SNS

McGhee revealed the Dundee players were gutted come the final whistle but reckons the Dark Blues can carry that impressive performance into the Championship campaign.

And, with two tough fixtures coming next against Inverness and rivals Dundee United, it would be the perfect time to do just that.

McGhee told the Tele: “We were devastated at the end.

“We more than matched Aberdeen over the 90 minutes, got ourselves in front, and rightly so, but got the sucker-punch at the end.

“It was devastating but it showed just how far we’ve come as a new team together, competing with the third-best team in Scotland.

“That’s the best side we’ve played in a competitive game and we more than matched them and were unlucky not to come away with the win.

“We need to take that into the league games, dust ourselves down and go again for a massive game on Saturday and then an even bigger game against Dundee United the week after.

“We need to get going again because the Championship is a tough league, a good league, and there’s not much in it between a lot of the Championship teams and the Premiership ones.

“We showed that on Sunday.”

McGhee impressed alongside defensive partner Jordon Forster and dealt with the sizeable threat of Aberdeen frontman Sam Cosgrove well for the majority of the contest at Dens Park.

However, the big man escaped their grip in stoppage time to set up the equaliser before rising to head in the winner in the 103rd minute.

McGhee added: “I felt comfortable in the game.

“Obviously, the long ball is a threat with Cosgrove being about ‘6ft 10’ but I thought we’d dealt with that well all game.

“Then for the goal they lumped it long, won a couple of headers and it luckily landed at someone’s feet on the line. That was a sore one to take.

“There were a lot of positives through the game and we were different class in all areas of the pitch.

“We felt comfortable through the 90 minutes and then got the sucker-punch.

“It was pleasing to play well on Sunday but, obviously, devastating to lose out. However, the performance was massive and we deserved more from the game.”

© SNS

McGhee was quick to praise the home support for their backing throughout the cup-tie and he plans to give them plenty more to shout about in the season ahead.

He added: “The fans were great all day.

“Even before we went 1-0 up, when we were pressing, winning tackles and headers and they were cheering and singing – that’s what we need and they give you that. We need to repay that kind of backing with performances on the pitch.

“I didn’t realise just how good the support was until I signed.

“Obviously, I’d played here for Hearts but when I signed I realised just how big it was from the first minute.

“And that makes us want to repay them with a big season and to get the club back where it belongs.”