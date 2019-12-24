McGhee: About time Dee laid a glove on United

Dundee defender Jordan McGhee says it’s about time the Dark Blues laid a glove on Dundee United this season.

McGhee and his team-mates have suffered twice at the hands of their local rivals, 6-2 at Tannadice and then a poor 2-0 defeat on home turf the last time they met.

And the former Hearts and Falkirk man is keen to put that right on Friday night as the two go head to head once more at the home of league leaders United.

McGhee told the Tele: “We want to do ourselves justice this time.

“We have to lay a glove on United – the last two times we didn’t.

“In derbies you have to earn the right to play first of all and we’ve fallen short.

“We need to put our own stamp on the game and then relax and play our normal game.

“Derbies are always different.

“It doesn’t matter how well you are playing or how well the opposition are playing, it’s just about who wants it most on the day.

“Whoever executes the gameplan best and keeps the head normally wins the game.

“Regardless of how many they’ve won in a row, it would be nice to win a derby, not only for ourselves as players, but also for the fans and the club.

“Even if they had lost their last nine games, there would be massive pressure on us to win anyway.”

McGhee admits that pressure has been on all season at Dens Park during some difficult spells.

However, he expected nothing else after signing for the club in the summer.

The 23-year-old is the club’s only ever-present in the league this season and is keen to maintain his consistent start to life at Dens Park.

He added: “I’ve played every game which I’m quite proud of coming into a new club.

“I’m delighted the gaffer has shown the faith in me to do that and I can’t thank him or the club enough for giving me the chance.

“I knew coming to Dundee I had to up my game with the size of the club and the players I would be playing with.

“I am used to that after playing at Hearts with the pressure there is at a club like that.

“My aim was to take myself back to that level and I feel I’ve done that this season.

“I need to keep moving forward, work hard and see where it takes us.”

Dundee head into Friday night with two welcome wins at their backs and McGhee was delighted to notch a clean sheet in a 1-0 win at Partick over the weekend.

“It was a good win down at Partick,” he said.

“I think we could have scored more goals but we did play really well.

“We created chances and I can’t really remember them having many, apart from when Kenny Miller hit the bar on the break.

“It was a good performance and set us up to look forward to Friday night’s game.

“It was a comfortable end to the game for us.

“The boys worked their socks off which makes things easier for us defenders.

“I didn’t feel threatened at all during the entire game which is pleasing – that’s not happened every week this season for us.

“To get a clean sheet, too, is great for the confidence at the back to take into Friday night.

“I think the last two games were among our best ones of the season, apart from the last half-hour against Dunfermline obviously.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

“It feels like we are starting to click and can try to get some consistency going, get points on the board, keep churning away and see where it takes us.”