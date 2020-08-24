McDonald’s staff raise the alarm after Dundee drink-driver came in for early morning snack

An early-morning pit stop at McDonald’s led to a Lochee man being banned from the roads after staff suspected he was drunk.

Zack Ovenstone, of Wellgrove Street, breached his curfew by driving to the Camperdown Leisure Park eatery’s drive-thru at 4am on August 15.

A disgruntled Ovenstone refused to provide breath samples to police who he claimed “treated him like crap”.

The 27-year-old has now been banned from driving ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Concerned staff contacted police after building contractor Ovenstone was slurring his words when ordering.

Prosecutor Sue Ruta said: “Staff formed the opinion given his presentation, slurring his words and the manner of his driving, that he seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.

“Police were contacted and attended. The vehicle was in the Premier Inn car park and given his presentation and the smell of alcohol, they were under the impression that he was under the influence.”

Ovenstone was taken to police headquarters just before 6am where he refused to provide two specimens of breath.

He stated: “If you hadn’t treated me like crap I wouldn’t be so disrespectful.”

Appearing from custody, Ovenstone pleaded guilty to breaching his curfew by being out with his home after 7pm and before 7am and refusing to provide the specimens of breath.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said Ovenstone and his cousin had been drinking the previous evening when they became “hungry”.

Mr Parker-Smith said: “It seemed to have gone well in the sense that he was served.

“He realised he may have been over the limit and took the foolish decision to refuse a specimen of breath.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Ovenstone for reports to be prepared and disqualified him from driving on an interim basis. He was released on bail.