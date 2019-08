A fast food eatery is set for closure in the near future in the latest setback for the city’s Wellgate Centre.

McDonald’s has confirmed it will cease operations at its Wellgate restaurant at the end of this month.

The burger chain will bring the shutters down on its shopping centre outlet for the last time on August 31.

No jobs are expected to be lost as a result of the closure, with staff being redistributed across the American firm’s three other Dundee eateries.