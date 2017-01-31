A Tayside fast food restaurant is set to review a ban on youngsters at night after the measure yielded “positive results”.

As previously revealed by the Tele, the McDonald’s restaurant in Dunkeld Road, Perth, had chosen to impose a ban on under-18s after 7pm in order to combat anti-social behaviour.

Staff had reported problems with youngsters vandalising the toilets and drinking outside.

The measure had been imposed at the start of this month as a “last resort”.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “We are pleased that our actions taken as a last resort have shown positive results and the situation remains under review.

“We are confident that these temporary restrictions will not become permanent and will be looked at in coming weeks.”

The restaurant chain was left red-faced after telling a 19-year-old he had to leave, even after he had shown staff ID to prove his age. Keiran Swindale had visited the restaurant with two pals, both over 18, to get a bite to eat and was shocked when he was handed a bag for his half-eaten food and told he couldn’t sit in.

Keiran, who lives in the Muirton area of Perth, said he still couldn’t understand why the ban was in place.

He said: “I’ve been back once since I was told to leave and it was different. The staff didn’t ID us this time and everything was fine.

“I’ve not heard of any problems happening with people eating in since.

“However, I’ve also not really noticed a difference because I’m not in there that often.

“I can see why they have done it but at the same time it’s unfair to other people that age that have come along to eat.

“It was a group of kids that trashed the toilets but everyone else is being punished for what they have done.”