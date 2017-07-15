Boss Neil McCann’s “surprise” signing for Dundee fans is still in the works despite signing trialist Glen Kamara on a two-year deal.

On Wednesday, the gaffer said in the Tele: “The fans have had a surprise so far for most of the signings — if we get another one or two in, they might get a big surprise.”

And the Tele understands the manager is still working on that “surprise” but is keeping his cards very close to his chest on who he is chasing. However, it is thought to be a centre-back.

Meanwhile, Finnish U/21 international Kamara has said he “cannot wait” to get going at Dens on his Twitter feed.

He said: “Cannot wait for this next chapter in my footballing career.

“I would also like to thank everyone at Arsenal for all they have done for me over the past five years.”