McCann won’t go all-out attack in Dens homecoming against Ross County

There will be no all-out attack from Dundee this afternoon as interim boss Neil McCann will resist the temptation to take the game to Ross County.

A good crowd is expected to watch what has been billed Neil’s ‘homecoming’ at Dens Park as the Staggies visit.

However, the caretaker gaffer will maintain the pragmatic approach that served his side so well at Motherwell and Kilmarnock, despite being at home.

He said: “I said from my first game it was about stopping the defeats and doing it a certain way, respecting the opposition and their strengths.

“I said it’d be different at the Kilmarnock game how we would play, it certainly was.

“This game will be different on its own merits, its nothing to do with being at home or the points we need to achieve.

“It’ll be different here because it’s a different opposition you’re coming up against.”

Neil also hinted at possible changes to his starting line-up after making two for the Kilmarnock trip but he was understandably keeping his cards close to his chest.

“There’s temptation to keep it the same but there’s always somebody that catches your eye in training and every game’s different,” he added.

“This is a different game against Ross County who are five unbeaten under Jim McIntyre – him and Billy Dodds have done a remarkable job there.

“I expect Boyce to come back in if he’s fit. That comes into my thoughts as well that changes might happen.

“Our gameplan might be slightly tailored but the focus is exactly the same — it’s about winning.”

McCann once again repeated his status as interim boss wouldn’t change before the end of the campaign, despite reports he wanted the role full-time.

“There’s no point in asking, that’s the same question I’ve been asked several times,” he said.

“There was a report that somebody took a wee flier on.

“My aim is to come in here and get the team winning games of football, we’ve started and I’m not prepared to stop on that.

“I’ll keep on driving them forward to win games of football and then we’ll talk at the end of the season.”