McCann will give his all to keep Dundee up.

Sky TV pundit and former Dens Park favourite Neil McCann was appointed Dundee interim manager tonight – and immediately pledged to do his utmost to keep the club in the Premiership.

The 42-year-old takes over with the team in the top flight’s relegation play-off place after a run of seven consecutive losses.

But with five games of the season to go, he believes he has time to escape the drop.

“I’m massively confident the squad is good enough, but I’m not kidding on it’s going to be easy,” he said.

“I know the squad is lacking in confidence and it’s my job now to sit with the players and try to get that extra yard, that extra bit and get back winning football matches.

“I’ll be giving 100%, you can’t give any more than that. I’ve always done that, no matter what I’m doing. I’m excited by this opportunity.”

McCann’s playing career started at Dens Park and he returned during the Deefiant season to help them stave off the threat of relegation from what was then the First Division.

Those strong connections are why he’s taken the job on, though he stressed right now it is only until the end of the season.

“To be honest I’m not interested in anything after that, I’m only interested in the five games coming up. Then we can have a conversation about the situation, but all that matters now is these games.”

And he believes the Dundee support will rally behind the cause over that period.

“The club has a huge fan base, that’s something I know personally from my time as a player here. I hope the fans know what the club means to me. That’s why I’m sitting here and not still at Sky.

“I have a love for the club and believe I can make a difference.”

McCann will continue to be assisted by the current coaching staff, including Gerry McCabe and Jimmy Boyle.

“I’ve worked with Gerry before and when I made my debut here it was against Airdrie. Jimmy had a few kicks at me!”

There will be more from the new gaffer in tomorrow’s Tele.