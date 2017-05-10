Dundee’s interim boss Neil McCann has urged his players to keep their feet on the ground despite two wins in his first two games.

The 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock made it six points from two away games and has given them a four-point cushion over Motherwell and Hamilton in 10th and 11th in the Premiership.

“It’s good so far but it’s two out of two,” said Neil.

“We know what we want to achieve but it’s only put us in a better position from what we were in two weeks ago.”

Coming in on the back of a run of seven defeats in a row, it’s been a remarkable turnaround in performances since McCann took over.

However, the gaffer says it’s just been about getting the quality out of the players he knew was already there.

He said: “I’ve watched Dundee throughout the season and I know the quality they have.

“I knew it was there, it was just a matter of getting it out of them because, after seven defeats on the bounce, the best players can hide a wee bit or not trust themselves.

“However, it’s been so easy to get that from them.

“When you’ve been on a hard run and you don’t know how to win, when it comes you just have to run with it and make sure you continue with it.”

For Neil’s first home match in charge this Saturday against Ross County there will be a special discount for families in the Bob Shankly Stand.

An adult and U/16 ticket will be £10, while two adults and up to six children get in for £20. Ticket only.