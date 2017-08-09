Dundee manager Neil McCann insists he is happy his side possess a steely determination and will to win, even when they fall behind in matches.

Despite losing out 2-1 to Ross County in Saturday’s league opener at Dens, Neil is taking positives from the way his men fought back to grab a late goal through Jack Hendry.

“We were really forcing the issue with Jack, who scored a great header, and had another one or two chances afterwards where we could’ve snatched something from the game,” said Neil.

“That tells me there’s a little bit of grit about us, regardless of if we’re not playing well or it’s not quite happening throughout the match.

“There’s a finishing edge that we’re not giving up and that’s really pleasing.

“That’s a tough quality to get into the side.”

Dundee have been handed a fitness boost ahead of today’s Betfred Cup second-round derby with Kerr Waddell declared fit to play.

Neil said: “Kerr’s fine — it’s just that tightness in the calf so I don’t think there’s anything underlying there so, hopefully, he’ll be fine as well.”

Sofien Moussa, also injured in the loss to Ross County, is less likely to start but could still play a part for the Dark Blues.

Neil added: “We’re still hopeful, we’re just taking all precautions in terms of keeping the weight off it.

“He’s just jarred his knee a little bit, he felt a little bit of discomfort and he didn’t want to continue on it.”

The doubts over Moussa’s fitness could open the door for Canadian international Marcus Haber to return to the fold after seemingly being frozen out at Dens Park.

Neil said “Haber’s still fit. He just wasn’t in the plans for the weekend because I pick the side on merit and I pick the team that I think is good enough to get us results.

“I try to cover all the positions and Marcus has found himself out of that but he’ll come into the equation again if Moussa doesn’t make it.”

Neil also confirmed that former Inverness defender Josh Meekings is still training with the club.

*THE draw for the Betfred Cup quarter-finals will take place after the match at Dens Park today. The proceedings will be screened live on BT Sport. The last-eight ties will be played on September 19/20/21.