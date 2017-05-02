Interim boss Neil McCann has praised Dundee fans for the part they played in Saturday’s vital win.

Some 1,259 punters headed for Fir Park to see their team end a seven- game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Motherwell.

That number is around double the Dark Blues would expect to take to Lanarkshire.

It wasn’t just the quantity that impressed the gaffer — he was delighted with the quality of support as well.

In last week’s Tele, he called for a rekindling of the spirit of the ‘Deefiant’ season back in 2011.

He got it.

“I was here in that ‘Deefiant’” season when the fans got behind us and it was a real siege mentality,” he said

“I asked for it again and my god I wasn’t disappointed.

“The fans were great.”

Neil also had plenty of praise for his players as they chalked up a vital win that moved them out of the top flight’s relegation play-off spot and up two places. He saw the result as reward for the hard work the squad have put in since he succeeded Paul Hartley just a fortnight ago.

“I know it’s not easy when a change happens,” he added.

“They gave me a full week of everything they had, they worked really hard in training and we worked on shape when we’ve not got the ball.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am for them. They gave me everything but sometimes when you give everything you don’t get the rewards. They got them.”

With the majority of possession and having seen a Ben Heneghan header in the second clearly cross the line, but no goal given, the ‘Well camp were left feeling aggrieved by the outcome.

Neil, though, believed his team were worth their long overdue win.

“I know at times we came under pressure but I trusted them.

“I know it was backs to the wall at times but I knew exactly how Motherwell were playing and we were just a wee bit deep but that’s natural, we’ve lost seven games in a row.”

Now it’s on to Kilmarnock this Saturday and another vital game as the battle to avoid relegation continues.

The squad for that one will be boosted by the return of full-back Cammy Kerr from a one-game suspension.