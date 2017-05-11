Dundee keeper Scott Bain says interim boss Neil McCann has given him a “new lease of life” and hopes the new gaffer stays on for the long haul.

The Dark Blues manager has made quite an impact on the park since taking over from Paul Hartley three weeks ago, with two wins from two games, including Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock.

The players, though, are enjoying life off the pitch, too, under McCann’s tutelage and Bain, for one, is disappointed there’s so little time left as things stand.

The goalie said: “He’s come in and he’s been really positive.

“He came in on his first day and told us what he was looking to achieve.

“Since then it’s been 100mph, training’s been competitive and sharp and boys look like they have a new lease of life.

“Hard work is the key and always will be at this stage of the season.

“You could see how much running the boys did to back one another up and fight for each other on Saturday.

“That was something that was missing and, since the new manager’s come in, it’s reinvigorated the players.

“For me, I’m enjoying my football right now – especially under the new manager.

“He’s given me a new lease of life and I’m upset there are only three games to go.”

It had been a long time coming for Bain and Dundee to celebrate a clean sheet, with their last shutout coming on December 31 in a 3-0 home win over St Johnstone.

Fourteen matches later it’s come at no better time than this stage of the season to start keeping teams out again.

The difference for Bain has simply been workrate from the entire team, starting from the front.

“I think if you watched us over the last two games, we’re a lot more organised as a team,” he added.

“Everyone knows their jobs, whether they’re playing, on the bench, or in the stand, everyone knows what their job is if they get on the pitch.

“I think that’s really the key to getting clean sheets and that’s where we’ve gone wrong in the past.

“First and foremost the three points is massive for us but also getting the clean sheet is big.

“It’s been a while and it’s something we’ve spoken about for weeks now but three points is what we wanted.

“We go into these games and want to win them all and finish as high up the table as we can.

“Three points is the key thing but it shows, since the new manager’s come in, how solid we are as a unit and as a team.

“We’ve got big Marcus Haber working very hard up top for us to get into our shape, and that’s the same throughout the whole team.

“We really deserved the clean sheet on Saturday.”

Next up is Ross County and an opportunity to make a stake for a possible seventh-placed finish — something unthinkable even just a couple of weeks ago.

It will also be McCann’s first home game and a sizeable and noisy Dens support is expected.

“Hopefully, there’s a big turnout on Saturday,” said Bain.

“We’re playing a lot better. Fans come win, lose or draw but, if they’ve seen how we’ve played in the last two games, we’ll get a big crowd.

“We’re only looking up, so we’re aiming to beat Ross County and go level points with them and push for seventh — that’s been the aim since the manager came in.

“We’ve started well but there’s still a long way to go.”