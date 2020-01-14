Partick boss McCall says Dundee United star Shankland could play for any team in Scotland

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall reckons Lawrence Shankland could play for any team in Scotland, amid speculation Celtic are monitoring the Dundee United hitman.

McCall was Shankland’s gaffer at Ayr United and watched on as he scored a perfect hat-trick to help United down his Thistle side 4-1 at Firhill on Saturday (see video below).

And McCall wasn’t the only onlooker of note, with scouts from the Scottish champions and English Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers reportedly in attendance in Glasgow to watch the Scotland star at the weekend.

Former Tangerines manager McCall also expressed his frustration as his side weren’t able to capitalise on an opening 30 minutes where they performed well.

“For the first half-an-hour that was the best we’ve played at Firhill, we were terrific,” he said.

“We should’ve been ahead in the game but when you pick a very attacking team, and we were a bit hamstrung so we had to go with that, then it makes it a bit harder when you don’t get the first goal.

“In the second half we were really poor and they’ve got a centre forward that can play for any team in Scotland and he’s playing in the Championship.

“It was tough going in the second half for our fans.”

McCall added: “We’ve been on a good run, that’s only our third loss in 11 games but it’s a sore one because we were at Firhill.

“We wanted to have a real go, make it a competitive game but the two goals in the last five or six minutes in the first half killed it for us.

“We tried to change it but it didn’t happen, it was a sore day in the second half.”