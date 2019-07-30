‘Mayhem’ on Dundee’s Hilltown after estranged couple and nephew brawl in street

An estranged couple and their nephew sparked “mayhem” on Hilltown after a brawl in the middle of the street.

Hector Duncan, 50, and his 21-year-old nephew Daniel Stewart attacked Wayne Butchart, while Gillian Mitchell was slapped in the face by Duncan’s wife Christine, 49.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Hector Duncan and Mr Butchart had been embroiled in a long-running feud.

Duncan, of Adamson Court, crossed the street to argue with the victim about an unknown issue but matters turned violent when Christine Duncan slapped Miss Mitchell after a bout of verbal sparring.

Mr Butchart was then pinned to a car bonnet by Hector Duncan before being punched repeatedly by Stewart.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan told the court: “Christine Duncan approached Miss Mitchell and slapped her.

“Hector Duncan grabbed the witness Butchart and the accused Stewart punched Mr Butchart on the face.

“Hector Duncan proceeded to pin him against the bonnet of a parked car and the accused Stewart threw several body punches at Mr Butchart.”

The brawl dispersed after the owner of the car called out and the three accused fled in a taxi.

Hector Duncan admitted seizing Mr Butchart’s clothing and pinning him against a stationary car on Hilltown on August 7 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Stewart, of Beauly Avenue, admitted that he repeatedly punched Mr Butchart on the head and body.

Christine Duncan, also of Beauly Avenue, admitted slapping Miss Mitchell on the head.

Before deferring sentence until next month for reports, Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “There are two dimensions, one is the assaults on Mr Butchart and Miss Mitchell.

“The other is the residents of Hilltown who are, by and large, law-abiding and are entitled to go about their business without this kind of mayhem on the streets.”