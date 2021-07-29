News / Local / Fife ‘Maverick’ teacher cleared of sexual activity with Fife school pupils By Kirsty McIntosh July 29, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 5:16 pm Dean Bromage at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court A teacher has been cleared of engaging in sexual activity with three pupils at a Fife school. Jurors found Dean Bromage not guilty of all charges following a three-day trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff court. The 33-year-old was visibly relieved and emotional after being told he was free to leave the dock. Outside the court he embraced his father, who had attended to support his son. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe