Woman accused of setting fire to mattress and ‘fanning flames’ in Dundee flat

A woman has appeared in court accused of setting fire to a mattress in a flat and fanning the flames.

Elizabeth Dryburgh, 28, allegedly endangered herself and others in the block where she resides on Byron Street on July 2 by committing the offence.

Dryburgh made no plea when she appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that she culpably and recklessly set fire to a mattress, whereby the fire took effect and destroyed it.

© Google

Thereafter, Dryburgh allegedly sat next to the fire, fanned the flames and blew on the fire.

This was allegedly to the danger of herself and others in the flat.

The offences were allegedly committed while Dryburgh was subject to two bail orders.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case for further examination during the brief hearing in private. Dryburgh was released on bail.