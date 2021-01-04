A sex offender stung by a vigilante group after trying to meet children has admitted breaching stringent conduct requirements for the third time.

Matthew Sayers was spared a jail sentence in August 2020 for travelling to Dundee in the hope of meeting two children in January that year.

However, he could be facing prison after he pleaded guilty to buying a smart TV without informing police.

© Kris Miller

The creep had sent an explicit picture of himself to a vigilante posing as the youngsters.

Sayers, 32, was ordered to perform 170 hours of unpaid work and placed on an order restricting his internet access.

However, Sayers, who suffers from mental health issues, this week returned to the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court in handcuffs to admit the third breach of the order since it was imposed.

He admitted being in possession of a smart TV at his home on Hyvot Mill Drive, Edinburgh, without informing his supervising officer.

Defence solicitor Peter Barr told Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC: “He had messaged his supervising officer but had not been given approval to use that television.

“He has been making some progress. The breaches will raise concerns but there’s been no further offending.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said she would give Sayers four weeks to show that he could comply with the order.

Third chance ‘unheard of’

“I do not know what it’s going to take to get the message through to you,” the sheriff told Sayers.

“These conduct requirements are there for a reason. I take a serious view of the fact that this is your third time you have breached this order.

“You are facing being sent back to jail. It’s only because you have just gotten out of hospital that I am going to give you another chance. It’s unheard of.”

The review of Sayers’ community payback order was continued until later in the month.

For more information on how we cover court, click here.