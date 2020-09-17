Matt Hancock announces localised lockdown in areas of north-east England

Residents in the north of England will not be allowed to socialise with other people outside of their household or support bubble, Matt Hancock has announced.

Mr Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said people in Northumberland, north Tyneside, south Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland and country Durham must adhere to the new rules.

Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only and late night restrictions of operating hours will have a 10pm curfew.

The MP for West Suffolk said: “I know that these decisions have a real impact on families, on businesses and local communities, and I can tell everyone effected that we do not take these decisions lightly.

“We agree with the local councils that we must follow the data and act. And the data says we must act now so we can control the virus and keep people safe.

“I know that the people of the north-east will come together to defeat this virus, as defeat it we must.”