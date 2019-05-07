Unicef praise staff in NHS Tayside’s maternity service

Unicef assessors have praised the staff working in NHS Tayside’s maternity service.

The group visited the health board to measure the skills and knowledge of health professionals in maternity services, and talk to mothers about their personal experiences of care.

Assessors said the Tayside team was well-trained and knowledgeable. There was particular praise for their kind, woman-centred information and support around infant feeding.

Feedback from the women interviewed mentioned the “phenomenal care” they had received.

New mums said that even in busy times they felt “doted on” and cared for by staff, who went “above and beyond” to ensure patients were fully supported.

NHS Tayside was being reassessed for the Unicef Baby Friendly Initiative, a global programme which provides a practical and effective way for health services to improve the care provided for mothers and babies around the world.