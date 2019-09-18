Match-winning performance is the standard for Dee goalie Jack

Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton says his match-winning performance in the win over Alloa is the standard he has to live up to for the rest of the campaign.

The 25-year-old put on a strong showing in the 2-1 home win over Alloa Athletic including a second-half penalty save from the Wasps’ penalty king Alan Trouten.

That save and dealing with a number of late crosses as Peter Grant’s side chased an equaliser earned Hamilton the Man-of-the-Match award as he played a big role in the club’s first three points since August 10 against Ayr.

Hamilton admits he has goalkeeping coach, and Dens legend, Bobby Geddes to thank for a bit of background penalty knowledge.

The former Hearts keeper told the Tele: “It was nice to save the penalty, just to give me a wee feelgood factor.

“This season has been good so far and it’s where I want to be, where I want to continue.

“I’ve set myself standards and it’s about keeping them up.

“The goalie coach, Bobby Geddes, is good with us and we look at things like penalty takers and things like that.

“He gets all the stats and I was looking at it and it said Trouten had never missed a penalty so I’m glad to spoil his record!

“We watch what he’s done before and if there’s a pattern forming then you go with that.

“However, you can look at all his previous ones but you still don’t know what he’s going to do on the day.

“It’s about trying to watch the run up and the way he moves.

“There’s loads of different factors but, at the end of the day, it’s just about keeping the ball out of the net!”

Hamilton is happy with his start to the campaign and he’s keen to continue that – and continue picking up points – at Cappielow this weekend.

The Dark Blues leapfrogged Morton in the table after the Greenock side lost out on the road to Queen of the South.

That was after a decent start from David Hopkin’s men, a dark horse for the play-offs for some people, and Hamilton says that just shows how up and down the Championship can be.

“Saturday will be another difficult game,” Hamilton added.

“We’ve been working all week to prepare and we go into the game with a wee bit of confidence after the win last week. Alloa are a right good team with some really good players and it just showed there’s no one you can take for granted in this league. Every team has good players so it’s about going out, getting your preparation done properly and trying to do the business.

“Morton had a couple of good results not so long ago but then lost out to Queens last weekend. That just shows you can only concentrate on yourselves.”

Saturday’s victory over Alloa ended a testing spell for the Dark Blues with very disappointing results against Dundee United and then League Two Elgin City.

Hamilton said: “It was a well-earned three points on Saturday, I’d say.

“There were a lot of challenges flung at us and it was horrible at times, not particularly nice to play in, but a wee bit of character from the boys ground it out and we got the three points we needed.

“Saturday was a difficult game and it was good after the previous two weeks just to get that three points and get going again.

“We know we’re going to have to face times like that through the season and it’s about learning from things and moving forward as a group.

“We have good lads in the dressing-room and a good manager and that’s the direction we want to go.”