Match three images in our new competition and you could win a cash prize!

Tele readers are in with a chance of winning a handy £500 in our latest competition – Match3.

The aim of the game is to match images which will appear in the Tele from Monday to Wednesday next week with our winning combination being published on Friday.

If your three images match the winning combination, you are in with a chance of claiming £500.

Each edition will feature one of six different pictures.

Monday will feature pictures of various notable locations in Dundee, including the V&A, Broughty Ferry Castle and The McManus as well as Tannadice and Dens.

Tuesday’s Tele will feature images from our city’s iconic past, such as jute, marmalade and even a peh!

Wednesday’s pictures will show some of Dundee’s most recognisable place names, such as Bash Street, Reform Street and Nethergate.

One lucky reader who matches their three images with the combination revealed on Friday will win £500.

Unique codes will be printed alongside the featured images and should be registered online on the Tele website (full details next week).

The online registration will go live on Wednesday and entrants must register by midnight on the Thursday.

Our winner will be contacted on Friday and will be announced in Saturday’s Tele.

Entry to the competition is by registering online only.

In the event of multiple winning entries, a random draw will be held to determine the successful entrant.