MasterChef finalist Dean Banks hopes to open new “concept” restaurant in Dundee

MasterChef finalist Dean Banks has revealed he hopes to open a new “concept” restaurant in Dundee.

The Carnoustie chef narrowly missed out on being crowned MasterChef: The Professionals champion on Thursday night.

But Dean already has one eye on the future as he aims to expand his businesses in Dundee and beyond.

The final episode of the BBC Two series was screened last night, when Dean competed alongside fellow chefs Oli Martin and eventual winner Laurence Henry.

Dean impressed with three dishes which included a starter of Rosefield tartar with seaweed and wasabi, a main course of spiced monkfish and a pistachio financier for dessert.

Speaking to the Tele after the final, he said: “It was amazing.

“I didn’t come out on top but the feedback on every dish was sensational.”

Dean added: “I want to open a chain of concept restaurants.

“I’d like to have one each in Dundee, Angus, St Andrews and Edinburgh.”

Judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace described some of Dean’s food as “exquisite” and “a delight to eat”.

Michelin starred chef Wareing even said he thought the 29-year-old was ready to open his own kitchen.

Dean said: “That was the best moment of my life.

“I cried in the invention test challenge and it was kickstarted by that.”

During the show, he was described as a “culinary magpie” and admitted he is quite fond of the nickname.

Dean added: “I’ve already got it in my Twitter biog.

“It was the perfect way of describing me because I’ve travelled around the world and put bits and bobs from different parts of the world into my dishes.

“Throughout the competition, I found my style and started creating more simple dishes. A lot of chefs have problems with doing too much.”

Dean used the invention test challenge to create a dish of braised octopus along with mushrooms, smoked paprika, pistachio and lemon, as well as carrots, broccoli and croutons.

Before sitting down to watch the final show, Dean spent the day cooking food for the homeless at the Steeple Church in Dundee along with his friend Richard Muir.

They cooked Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, as well as sticky toffee pudding, for more than 100 people.

Giftbags filled with toiletries, hats, scarfs and selection boxes were handed out to everyone who attended.

Dean said: “It was a fantastic day.”

Barbara MacFarlane, one of the parish nurses at the Steeple Church, added: “It’s been fabulous.

“Dean and his friend Richard prepared all the food, which was amazing.”