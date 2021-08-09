Update: One casualty rescued after females became ‘trapped’ at the North Esk river

Emergency crews have been battling to rescue two females who became trapped on the rocks near the North Esk river.

Several crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had been deployed after the alarm was raised shortly after 2pm on Monday.

A spokesman for the SFRS has confirmed one person has now been rescued whilst emergency crews are in the process of recovering the other casualty.

Both females are conscious SFRS have advised as Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) were deployed shortly after 4pm to assist in the rescue operation.

A Police Scotland cordon has remained in place near the popular Blue Door Walk in Edzell as the road into the area was closed off to the public.

One walker in the area said he was aware of people being on the rocks near to the river.

Bid to rescue people from rocks

He said: “The fire brigade and police are here and the road has been shut. There are people trying to get this person or people off some rocks near the river.

“It’s a back road called the Blue Door Walk and there’s a bridge, just between Angus and Aberdeenshire.

“It looks like there is a helicopter is also overhead.”

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “We were alerted at 2.08pm on Monday, August 9 to support a multi-agency response at the River North Esk near to Gannochy Bridge, Edzell.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of two persons in difficulty.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

Police Scotland

A spokesman for the force added: “Police were called at around 2.10pm on Monday, 9 August, 2021 following the report of a concern for two female youths near the River North Esk, Edzell.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance. Officers are assisting with traffic management and the Gannochy Bridge is currently closed.”