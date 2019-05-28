Massive rescue operation as boys, aged 14 and 15, get stranded on remote Perthshire island

Two teenage boys were rescued in a full-scale emergency operation when they were marooned on an island in rural Perthshire on Sunday night.

The drama unfolded just before 8pm when a passer-by reported seeing the boys, aged 14 and 15, trapped by rising water levels on Bellymore Island near Stanley.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) water rescue unit with two boats raced to the scene along with Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

HM Coastguard was also alerted but was unable to assist because of the location of the incident.

It is understood the boys were able to get on to the island when water levels were lower but while they were there the water started to rise and they became marooned.

A spokesman for the SFRS said: “We received a call just before 8pm reporting concern for the boys. We sent two units from Perth and Dundee along with two boats to get the boys off the island.

“The boys were taken to safety in a joint Police Scotland and SFRS rescue operation.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A passer-by alerted the emergency services that two boys were trapped on the island by rising water levels.

“We dispatched police from Perth. It was obvious when they got there that it would be too dangerous for anyone to cross to the island by foot and the assistance of the SFRS water rescue unit was called for.

“The SFRS sent two rescue boats to the scene and the boys were taken to safety. They were handed over to a waiting ambulance where they were checked over.

“Neither boy was in need of medical treatment and they were allowed to go home.”