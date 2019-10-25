Massive majority of Tele readers call for ban on firework sales

A new poll has revealed the vast majority of Tele readers believe there should be an outright ban on the sale of fireworks.

An overwhelming 71% of those who took part in the online poll backed an outright ban.

A further 15% believe there should be tighter controls when it comes to the sale of the pyrotechnic devices.

This follows the shocking video footage that emerged last weekend showing fireworks bouncing off cars near a popular pub on Clepington Road.

The footage – which was posted online and is pictured – showed traffic coming to a halt as the fireworks lit up the sky.

One car is seen driving through the amateur display, which is believed to have been held in the garden of a nearby property off Clepington Road.

The view of Tele readers was backed by West End councillor Fraser Macpherson (pictured) who has encouraged people across the city to stay safe in the coming weeks.

He said: “I would have to say I support the majority view here.

“I would encourage people this bonfire season to go to properly, professionally organised events put on by the council.”

Councillor Macpherson also highlighted the distress fireworks can cause to animals.

He said: “As a pet owner myself I know how scared they can get when people let off the fireworks.

“This is another reason why people should go to organised events.”

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick urged people to be cautious with the use of fireworks at home, in their gardens or at parks.

Mr Borthwick said: “The high result of the poll underlines the absolute necessity for people to exercise the utmost caution.

“There can be a lot of stupidity when it comes to people using fireworks.

“That could easily result in injury, including children getting hurt.

“I have heard of people who have been driving down the road and then had a firework thrown at their car.”

Mr Borthwick also encouraged people to attend the events being held by the city council in Baxter Park and Lochee Park on November 5.

He added: “My advice would be to urge people to attend the professional events which are held in a safe and responsible environment.”

According to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, over the past five years more than 350 pre-school children were treated in hospital for firework-related injuries – including some who were just a year old.

The period around November 5 is also one of the busiest for the fire service.

It is recommended people should only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time.

It is also advised to light the firework at arm’s length with a taper – standing well back – and never to return to a firework once it has been lit.