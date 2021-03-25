Massive investment at Coupar Angus chicken factory to create hundreds of jobs

Plans have been revealed for a £73 million investment at a Perthshire chicken factory which could create hundreds of new jobs.

Developers Amber Real Estate Investment (Amber REI) have lodged proposals for a massive upgrade of the 2 Sisters plant at Coupar Angus.

It is part of a nationwide programme to deliver more than £150m of post-Covid investment into the farming, food and tourism sectors, supporting nearly 6,000 jobs across Scotland.

The proposals for Coupar Angus include an extension and modernisation of the existing building.

And there are longer-term plans to relocate production into a brand new facility on neighbouring land which the firm already owns. The current factory will then be removed for a potential mix of commercial and industrial uses, as well as infrastructure, car parking and landscaping.

The announcement on Thursday follows a difficult period for the 2 Sisters plant, which has been hit by three major coronavirus outbreaks since the summer.

On Wednesday, NHS Tayside said the latest cluster appeared to be under control, with an “expected” rise in case numbers amongst people already identified as close contacts and in isolation.

Amber REI said its planned investment will boost the local economy, sustain jobs and improve standards across the sector.

Project will ‘preserve and create’ jobs

Around £8 million will be spend on the short-term plan to expand and modernise the factory.

A further £65 million would later be spent on the new building.

Bosses say the project will lead to around 250 full-time construction jobs, as well as 150 jobs within the construction supply chain each year during building work.

And another 700 full-time posts could be created – in addition to the 1,147 existing employees – once the new facility is up and running.

Two Proposal of Application Notices (PAN) have now been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council and a public consultation will be carried out before detailed planning applications are lodged.

An Amber REI spokesman said: “We are delighted to be announcing our proposals for significant investment in the Coupar Angus processing facilities, including the delivery of a brand new state-of-the-art plant.

“This forms a major investment programme to deliver post-Covid investment amounting to more than £150m into the poultry processing supply chain across Scotland.”

He added: “Our proposals will preserve and create jobs, both directly and indirectly, as well as contributing to delivering a low carbon sustainable future for the agriculture sector.”

Local SNP MP Pete Wishart has welcomed the plans. “Should planning permission be obtained, it will be fantastic to see this potential level of investment being used to upgrade the current processing facility in Coupar Angus, delivering new state of the art low carbon facilities,” he said.

“In addition to creating much-needed employment, it is a tremendous opportunity to raise standards by improving the facilities, delivering high-quality production while tackling climate change and delivering a sustainable future.

“I would urge the community to become fully involved in the consultation process and shape the proposals for the scheme as it progresses.”