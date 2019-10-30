‘Massive double-header will give us sneak peak of the title race to come’

We’re slap bang in the middle of one of the most important fortnights of the season – one where we’ll get a sneak peak of what’s to come as the campaign wears on.

With everyone playing three games across eight days, the Championship will start to really take shape.

With two of those three out of the way now, the top four are starting to leave everyone else behind.

Dundee United, Ayr United, Inverness and Dundee all picked up maximum points last night.

That, obviously, can’t happen again this weekend with the Tangerines travelling to face Caley Thistle in what is certainly the biggest week of the season so far for United.

First of all, however, Dundee have the chance to get a head start on the competition by playing Morton on Friday night at Dens.

They have a bit of revenge to take on ’Ton after losing out 1-0 down at Cappielow.

We’ve seen pretty much every week that nothing can be taken for granted in this bonkers division.

Home to a team struggling at the wrong end of the table, though, the Dark Blues will be strong favourites.

Play like they did last night at Alloa and the visitors will struggle to cope with them.

James McPake’s side hadn’t managed to put together a full 90-minute performance yet this campaign.

After the 3-0 win at Alloa, they certainly have done now.

The Wasps are a good side and have shown as much this season but they were swept aside by Dundee.

The big players turned up with Graham Dorrans and Kane Hemmings excellent while the defence looked nice and solid, too.

With the derby coming up next Friday at Dens Park, Dundee need to keep the gap between the sides to six points at most.

United, meanwhile, face their toughest test of the season so far – back-to-back away games at two of their main rivals for the league title. Come through both the match in Inverness and the derby with full points and they can almost put their name on the trophy already – it’s that big a week.

Stumble at Caley Thistle, though, and they open the door for Dundee to head into the derby within touching distance.

It’s going to be a revealing 10 days in the Championship title race. Let’s hope it’s the two city sides leaving the rest behind as they battle out a two-horse race.

We could see both sides going into the derby on top form – what a prospect that’ll be at Dens Park.