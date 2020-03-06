‘Massive’ Ayr clashes won’t overawe Christie Elliott

Christie Elliott hasn’t lost in a Dundee shirt.

And if the Dark Blues keep playing the way they have been, he doesn’t see why that should change.

Former Partick Thistle man Elliott’s arrival at Dens has coincided with a four-game unbeaten run.

The timing could hardly be better ahead of back-to-back clashes with play-off rivals Ayr United.

For Elliott, it has been a dream start.

But there has been one shock to deal with – the fact that the Dee haven’t already secured a top-four place.

“Four games without losing is a good way to start with a new club – especially one as massive as Dundee,” said Elliott.

“From this point, it’s all about consistency. We’ve not been beaten in the last few games but it’s important to turn the draws into wins.

“We created a number of chances against Alloa on Tuesday night. We just need to put those away going forward.

© SNS

“Alloa was a crazy game. When you look back at how many chances we created – good chances too. In a normal game they go in and it’s 5-0.

“It’s one of those things. We’ve taken a lot of positives from it and we’ll take them into the Ayr game.

“I’m surprised, from the way I’ve seen us play, that we’re not further up the league.

“The squad is a really good one. I thought: ‘It’s going to be really hard to get in the team in the first place,’ but, luckily enough, I was there within a game.

“It’s important as a team that we stick together now and try to get as many points on the board as we can between now and the end of the season.”

The consistency of James McPake’s recent team selections has translated into improved – and further improving – performances.

The 3-5-2 system employed by the Dee boss since the 1-1 draw away to Greenock Morton in early February seems to suit his players.

For Elliott, that tactical comfort is a huge positive.

“Everyone on the pitch knows their role,” he said.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

“Defensively, everybody knows what they need to be doing. We defend as a team. But we’ve also created a number of chances in each and every game I’ve played.

“It’s important now that we keep going and keep building on the positives we’re taking from each game.

“If you get a few wins together you never know how far you can push your way up.”

A pair of wins in the next four days against Ayr would be a big ask but it would do the Dee cause the world of good.

They would probably settle for four points.

But you won’t catch anyone at Dens admitting it.

“These games are massive,” said Elliott.

“You look at other teams within the league, below you, and they still have an opportunity to finish in the play-offs, so it’s vital we keep picking up wins. But there’s confidence in the dressing-room. In all the games I’ve played, we’ve created loads of chances.

“It’s important we keep doing that, keep doing the other things we’re good at, and get three points on the board whenever we can.”

Come the end of the campaign, Dundee will have the option to extend Elliott’s stay at Dens.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, that’s something the 28-year-old hopes they take up.

“I just want to play games and do well for the club. If they like me, the ball’s in their court,” he said.

“But as I said, I’ve enjoyed my time since I’ve been here. Everyone in and around the club is great and I would love to stay here if the club want me.”