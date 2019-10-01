Mass meeting of ex-Thomas Cook workers to take place in Dundee

A mass meeting of Dundee’s former Thomas Cook staff is due to take place in the city this week.

Unite the Union has called the meeting following the travel giant’s collapse last week, which left thousands of staff out of work and thousands of peoples’ holiday plans in tatters.

The session will include information for workers about how to claim unpaid wages, securing redundancy pay and a legal claim called a protected award.

All workers are invited to attend including non-union members. If an employer becomes insolvent and workers lose their employment without notice then they may have an entitlement to a redundancy payment.

Workers may also be entitled to claim for a failure by the employers to carry out collective redundancy consultation. This can have a value of up to 90 days’ pay.

The event takes place at the union’s headquarters on Blackness Road on Thursday, from 11am-2pm.