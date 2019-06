At least two people were arrested last night after an alleged mass Dundee pub brawl.

Six people were reportedly fighting inside the Club Bar on Union Street at around 9.30pm before the altercation spilled out on to the street.

Up to five police vehicles rushed to the scene after being alerted by bar staff.

Those in nearby pubs and bars stood on in shock as the police tried to contain the incident.

