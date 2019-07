The members of Lodge Dalhousie No 679 in Carnoustie, along with donations from various Lodges in Dundee and Angus, helped raise £1,070 for a Carnoustie youngster with a rare genetic condition.

The money will be used for therapy for Blake McMillan, who suffers from MeCP2 duplication syndrome.

A bird bath created under the supervision of Charlie Jones by apprentice stonemasons at Forth Valley College was donated as a raffle prize, and was won by Duncan Hall, from Carnoustie.