Masked thug jailed for robbing Dundee shopkeeper at knifepoint

A masked attacker has been jailed for robbing a terrified shopkeeper at knifepoint before trying to punch a police officer with a bladed knuckleduster.

Rory Starkey, 24, burst into the Keystore on Dunholm Road last November and made off with £140 after holding up Arooj Sarwart with a knife.

The brute then repeatedly tried to assault PC Dean Morris with the weapon before being arrested.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Starkey, a man with multiple convictions for violence, bragged to a friend about robbing the shop with a knife from his friend’s kitchen.

Speaking to the Tele previously, Ms Sarwart says that she has had sleepless nights as a result of the ordeal.

Starkey had been staying in Dunholm Road with his friend and told him prior to the incident that he was going out for money.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford said Starkey entered the shop at around 11.30am, concealing his face before removing a knife from the waistband of his joggers.

The incident was witnessed by an employee from crisp firm Walker’s who photographed Starkey inside the shop.

Mrs Letford said: “The accused removed a large knife and stated ‘give me money. Give me money’.

“The other witness took pictures of the accused. The knife was a large, green-handled kitchen knife with a 6-8ins blade.

“Ms Sarwart opened the till and gave the accused the remaining £10 and £20 notes which totalled £140.”

The court heard that Ms Sarwart believed she had a panic attack after Starkey left and began crying.

Starkey returned to his friend’s property and bragged about robbing Ms Sarwart at knifepoint.

Police responded immediately and spent several hours in the area before tracing Starkey to the property on Dunholm Road.

He initially gave officers a fake name and was seen taking possession of a bladed knuckleduster.

Starkey adopted a boxing stance and tried to punch PC Morris with the weapon but struck him above the right eye with his fist.

Officers took Starkey to the ground and arrested him. CCTV footage was later uncovered of Starkey carrying out the armed robbery.

Starkey, a prisoner of HMP Perth, previously pleaded guilty to entering the shop with his face masked on November 22 last year before assaulting Ms Sarwart by brandishing a knife at her, demanding money and robbing her of £140 in cash.

He assaulted PC Morris by repeatedly attempting to strike him with a bladed knuckleduster before punching him on the head.

Starkey returned to the dock from custody following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Grant Bruce said that Starkey was under no illusion that he would be sent to prison for the offences.

He said Starkey had been in the grips of a pernicious drug and alcohol addiction and remembers little about the incident.

Before jailing Starkey for 36 months, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “These two offences on this indictment are serious offences. In particular, the first offence and you must recognise that.

“That must have been a terrifying experience for that shop owner. Having a knife brandished at her and being robbed.

“I do not think you are under any illusions that I am going to send you to jail. I have got to for something as serious as this.”

Starkey will also be made subject to a supervised release order for 12 months upon his release from custody.