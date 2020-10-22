Teens wearing ski masks threaten walker at Forfar beauty spot

A woman was terrorised by teens in ski masks while walking at an Angus beauty spot – sparking safety fears among regular visitors.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Forfar Loch as the woman was walking her dog close to the boat house.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, said she had been surrounded by a group of masked teenage boys who threatened her.

“I wanted to share the scary experience I had while walking around Forfar Loch near the boat house.

“My dog and I were minding our own business when I was threatened by teenage girl, about 14 – I have never seen her before.

“She took a swing at me and threatened to take my dog, I managed to warn her off by saying I’d phone the police.

“Further along the road there was a group of boys all on bikes, they set their dog on my dog, It was vicious. I was very scared and managed to get away while they were swerving into my dog on their bikes while laughing and calling me names.

“I didn’t recognise any of the boys as they had ski masks on.”

Local milkman, Billy Douglas, 63, said that he was aware that the incident had left locals fearing for their own safety if they went walking at the loch.

Billy said: “Lots of people have been speaking about this and I had heard about it to.

“It sounds really sinister. The girl it happened to must have been really scared.

“I know that it has made a lot of locals think twice about walking here on their own, especially women and girls.

“I certainly wouldn’t be walking here on my own at night.

“Once or twice I have been aware of gangs of teenagers causing a few issues around the area.”

Another walker, who asked not to be named, said: “I walk my dog here regularly and was really upset to hear about this incident.

“The loch is a very popular spot with everyone and I would hate to think of something like this happening here.

“I hope the police trace whoever did this and put a stop to it.”

Colin Brown, Forfar councillor and depute provost of Angus Council, said: “I’m shocked and horrified at this happening in Forfar.

“It is not acceptable behaviour and it’s also not acceptable that people should be afraid to go for a walk at the loch.”