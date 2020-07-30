Masked robbers target Angus hotel in raid, stealing four-figure sum of cash

A gang of masked robbers raided a country hotel while residents were sleeping in their beds.

Police are now hunting the group after they struck at the Burn Hotel in Edzell in the early hours of Monday.

The gang reportedly carried out the robbery using up to four vehicles, however, the break-in was not discovered until later in the morning.

One local said they were stunned to hear about the dramatic raid.

She said: “This is shocking. I was told that there were a number of people who were wearing masks and using multiple vehicles. People were sleeping in their beds while it was carried out.

“It’s hard to believe this has happened in a quiet place like Edzell.”

Police Scotland confirmed that a four-figure sum of money was taken in the robbery.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay of North East CID, said: “From our inquiries, we believe the break-in, which took place in the non-residential area of the hotel, happened between 12.30am and 7.30am on Monday morning and there were at least two people and one vehicle used.

“The hotel is set in a private estate and is off the beaten track, so I would think that any vehicles not usually on the road between midnight and 7.30am would be noticed by locals.

“I would ask that anyone with information that they feel may help our inquires, especially those driving in the area in the early hours of Monday morning and who have dash cam footage, get in touch with police.”

“Information can be passed to police in Aberdeen via 101. Please quote reference number 0641 of July 27 when calling.

“Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”