The winners of the Evening Telegraph Perth Racecourse mascot competition had a great day out at the venue’s Family Day.

Youngsters had been challenged to design their own racing silks and left the judges with a tough task to pick the winners.

Seven lucky winners got to go behind the scenes and meet some of the jockeys and horses on Sunday, announce their race to the crowd and even dress in their very own racing silks.

They also won themselves and their families free tickets to the popular summer meeting, which was attended by nearly 6,000 people.

Pictured are winners Elise Rowlands, 10, and Halli Brown, 6, both from Dundee, with jockey Henry Brooke.