‘Marvellous’ Dundee mural pays homage to NHS ‘superheroes’

Members of the public have been clamouring to take pictures beside an NHS-inspired artwork of Captain America – in Dundee.

The mural, painted by local artist Paco Graff on the walls of Alexander Decorators Limited on Fairfield Street, shows the Marvel superhero equipped with an NHS-etched shield.

And it all came about because Paco and business-owner, John Alexander, knew each other through having a “tea-time pint” at the local pub.

Paco said: “John got in touch and said he wanted to do something to show support, tribute for the NHS.

“At first we thought of a simple design but there had been some many comparisons with superheroes and NHS workers that we opted to go down that line with it.

“It took me two days to complete, and it seems to have gone down well.”

John, 40, said he wanted the mural to represent the fact that NHS staff had made an incredible contribution during the coronavirus pandemic, and praised Paco’s work.

He added: “The NHS staff are superheroes with the work they’ve done during the pandemic. Paco has done a great design for this and it’s certainly attracted a lot of attention.”

The business is also home to Alexander Community Development Limited and John said staff had pitched in to deliver food to 25 projects in the city.

John, who is CEO of the Alexander Community Project, said: “Staff from the decorating side have also been volunteering on the community project to help us distribute out food parcels for the food banks.

“We had the infrastructure in place here to turn it into a distribution centre and help local organisations like Faith In The Community.”

Paco also praised the work John and his colleagues were doing in relation to the local community effort.

He said: “John told me the business was closed due to the pandemic and operations had shifted to helping the food banks. I have to thank them for the the work they are doing as well.”