Martin Woods among 14 players leaving Dundee

Martin Woods is among 14 players set to leave Dundee.

The club have announced in a statement that midfielder Woods, who played 15 games and was skipper on occasions after Jim McIntyre made him his first signing last November, is set for the exit door.

The 33-year-old will depart alongside Elliott Parish and Genseric Kusunga, as well as Faissal El Bakhtaoui and James Vincent who have spent this season out on loan.

Loan signings Seny Dieng, Ryan McGowan, James Horsfield, John O’Sullivan, Scott Wright, Ethan Robson, Andy Dales and Andreas Hadenius have all returned to their parent clubs.

As confirmed earlier this month, Darren O’Dea has also left the club after taking the decision to retire from full-time football.

The statement said: “The club would like to thank each of these players for their efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”