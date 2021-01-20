Man seen walking Dundee streets with two large knives jailed after his mum phoned police

A man who was seen wandering the streets with two large knives has been jailed for 16 months after being reported to police by his own mother.

Martin Cord’s mum called the police after realising the serial offender had left the family home with a bread knife and another large knife tucked into his trousers.

Sheriff Thomas Hughes told Dundee Sheriff Court: “It is clear you have a bad record and you were just recently released from custody for an offence of having a knife.

“It must be made clear this is a very serious situation.

“This could easily lead to serious injury being sustained by people as a result of carrying knives.”

Cord, 35, from Dundee, admitted having two kitchen knives in the city’s Ballindean Road on December 14 last year.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine told Dundee Sheriff Court that Cord had 10 jury-level convictions between 2004 and last year and had recently been freed from jail.

“At 5.45pm on 14 December police got a call from the public about the accused having a knife.

“Multiple police units attended and carried out a search.

“At 5.50pm the accused was detained and searched.

“They recovered a bread knife and a kitchen knife from his pocket. He was cautioned and arrested.”

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, said: “He obviously has a lengthy record and fully accepts he cannot carry knives in a public place.

“It was his mother who phoned the police.

“He has a documented propensity to cut himself at times of stress. He had an argument with his parents with whom he was staying and he took the knives with the intention of cutting himself as a result of the argument.”

