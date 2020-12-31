There’s always something I forget and this year it was crackers and Christmas pudding for lunch on December 25.

Upon asking the lady at Tesco Riverside if she had any, she actually laughed.

Apparently Dundee was clean out of both.

Undeterred I tried the Asda near Camperdown which also had no crackers but, joy, I got the last Christmas pudding.

© DC Thomson

Meanwhile, there were so many Brussels sprouts on shelves, M&S had reduced packets to 40p while others even hit 20p.

It’s a very odd case of wonky supply and demand and I can’t remember a time quite like it.

When you think about it, it’s a state of affairs entirely in keeping with the rest of the year.

Thank you for your company this year and for every letter, email, tweet and conversation in random supermarkets from Tele readers.

Without pals to entertain or a party to go to this Hogmanay, I hope you make it to the bells.

I’m going to give it my best shot, but imagine I’ll be on the sofa and out for the count come 11pm.

A happy new year when it comes, pals.

May 2021 be less wonky and your best yet.