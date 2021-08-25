MARTEL MAXWELL: We’ll have to live with Covid, and I can live with that

“I had the Covid last month,” the lady at the supermarket checkout, said.

“Not too bad really, had a bit of a cough – but I’d had both the jabs. Maybe that helped. Write about it in the Tele if you like – just don’t mention my name, or this place.”

I don’t know about you but conversations like this one I had at the weekend seem increasingly common in and around Dundee – and from my work travels, around the UK.

The postman, the plumber… the candlestick maker. The Covid virus seems more widespread than ever before.

And yet, thankfully, the incidents of deaths and even hospitalisations are markedly lower than they were before vaccinations were rolled out.

The tragic tales of anti-vaxxers pleading with the public to get their jabs from the hospital beds where they lie are the exception.

But their warnings must be helping to sway some of even the staunchest cynics.

I listened to a podcast the other day – a one-off presented by Chris Evans in his How To Wow series.

He asked Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Dr Catherine Green, two of the leading scientists behind the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, where he thought the virus would be in 10 years’ time.

Their hope and belief is that it will be like a common cold or flu-like illness that we “put up with”.

One that has a small resurgence every year but only puts a tiny minority of people in danger.

This was the most optimistic long term projection I’ve heard.

It’s far from ideal to have any new virus to contend with.

But the idea that we just need to bat on – that it will be absorbed into our way of living – is not too depressing.

Covid looking like a fact of life

As for where we’d be in a year, their concern was the global roll-out of the vaccination.

For while we lead the way, some other counties have less than a few per cent of their populations vaccinated.

We may be lucky and we may live on an island, but this is a global problem.

People travel and viruses spread.

We’re not out of the woods yet but there are smart people who are planning for how we might be managing this virus a decade from now.

Their predictions might not quite offer a reason to cheer, but they do give us cause for optimism.

Life is for living and we’re finding our way.

From the mouths of babes

“Are you watching James Bond, mummy?”

My four year old son has heard his older brothers talk of the secret agent.

He knows Bond is super cool..he just doesn’t know who or what the elusive 007 actually is.

And he can’t understand why I’m holding him back from an introduction to Dr No, Skyfall or any the rich movie tapestry on offer.

Brilliant though they are, Peppa Pig or Paw Patrol they are not.

“No Guthrie,” I said. “This is Antiques Road Show.”

“What’s an antique mummy?”

“It’s something old.”

“Are you an antique mummy?”

“Oh, em no. It’s more something you can buy in a shop – an old thing.”

“Don’t worry mummy. I just meant your eyes. They’re really old.”

I cannot belieeeeve it. My boys! All at school now. Quite a moment. They won't look like this at pick-up time of course. I hope your wee ones all have a lovely start back.

Cheers son.

That’s Bond villain level cheek right there.

Warming up before winter

And lo, it came to pass (well it still might) an Indian Summer really is on the cards.

Talk of a warm September is being touted by weather forecasters.

So get your paddling pools at the ready, there could still be a taps aff window for Dundee to come.