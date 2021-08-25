Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
CommentOpinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: We’ll have to live with Covid, and I can live with that

By Martel Maxwell
August 25, 2021, 12:30 pm
Minnie the Minx sporting a Covid mask in Dundee.
Minnie the Minx sporting a Covid mask in Dundee.

“I had the Covid last month,” the lady at the supermarket checkout, said.

“Not too bad really, had a bit of a cough – but I’d had both the jabs. Maybe that helped. Write about it in the Tele if you like – just don’t mention my name, or this place.”

I don’t know about you but conversations like this one I had at the weekend seem increasingly common in and around Dundee – and from my work travels, around the UK.

The postman, the plumber… the candlestick maker. The Covid virus seems more widespread than ever before.

And yet, thankfully, the incidents of deaths and even hospitalisations are markedly lower than they were before vaccinations were rolled out.

The tragic tales of anti-vaxxers pleading with the public to get their jabs from the hospital beds where they lie are the exception.

But their warnings must be helping to sway some of even the staunchest cynics.

I listened to a podcast the other day – a one-off presented by Chris Evans in his How To Wow series.

He asked Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Dr Catherine Green, two of the leading scientists behind the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, where he thought the virus would be in 10 years’ time.

Their hope and belief is that it will be like a common cold or flu-like illness that we “put up with”.

One that has a small resurgence every year but only puts a tiny minority of people in danger.

This was the most optimistic long term projection I’ve heard.

It’s far from ideal to have any new virus to contend with.

But the idea that we just need to bat on – that it will be absorbed into our way of living – is not too depressing.

Covid looking like a fact of life

As for where we’d be in a year, their concern was the global roll-out of the vaccination.

For while we lead the way, some other counties have less than a few per cent of their populations vaccinated.

Adapting to Covid – Dundee style.

We may be lucky and we may live on an island, but this is a global problem.

People travel and viruses spread.

We’re not out of the woods yet but there are smart people who are planning for how we might be managing this virus a decade from now.

Their predictions might not quite offer a reason to cheer, but they do give us cause for optimism.

Life is for living and we’re finding our way.

From the mouths of babes

“Are you watching James Bond, mummy?”

My four year old son has heard his older brothers talk of the secret agent.

He knows Bond is super cool..he just doesn’t know who or what the elusive 007 actually is.

And he can’t understand why I’m holding him back from an introduction to Dr No, Skyfall or any the rich movie tapestry on offer.

Brilliant though they are, Peppa Pig or Paw Patrol they are not.

“No Guthrie,” I said. “This is Antiques Road Show.”

“What’s an antique mummy?”

“It’s something old.”

“Are you an antique mummy?”

“Oh, em no. It’s more something you can buy in a shop – an old thing.”

“Don’t worry mummy. I just meant your eyes. They’re really old.”

Cheers son.

That’s Bond villain level cheek right there.

Warming up before winter

And lo, it came to pass (well it still might) an Indian Summer really is on the cards.

Talk of a warm September is being touted by weather forecasters.

So get your paddling pools at the ready, there could still be a taps aff window for Dundee to come.

MARTEL MAXWELL: Take me back to Buddies and our Dundee teenage hangouts